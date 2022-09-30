The ruling party, ZANU PF has saluted United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa for vowing to support it to the bitter end.

Makandiwa says the country is in good hands and is rising economically whether its detractors like it or not.

ZANU PF deputy director for Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi saluted Makandiwa.

“This message from Prophet Makandiwa has left false prophets with a lot of homework to do. Day and night, morning and evening, our Leaders are onto every detail to pushing to take Zimbabwe high. Woe to you, the retrogressive mindset,” he says.

Makandiwa recently said Zimbabweans who doesn’t see the good things being done by President Emmerson Mnangagwa need deliverance.

Zwnews