The European Union Election Observer Mission (EUEOM) has released its final report following the recently held disputed elections in Zimbabwe which is not so good for the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa led Harare administration.

In its final report released today, the EUEOM to Zimbabwe’s August elections says the polls “were marked by a curtailment of human rights and freedoms and the lack of a level playing field.

The mission pointed out that this limited voters’ ability to make their choices in a genuinely free and pluralistic environment.

Zimbabwe is coming from a disputed election which was condemned by observer missions including the African Union and Southern African Development Community.

Zwnews