Harare High Court judge Webster Chinamora who is under investigation has resigned as he tries to avoid facing a tribunal inquiry into his fitness to remain in office.

In March this year, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) advised President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to set up an inquiry following corruption allegations against the judge.

However, Mnangagwa took no action until this week following threats of legal action by lawyers.

The President at first appointed retired judge Moses Chinhengo to lead the tribunal, but soon replaced him with Justice Ahamed Moosa Ebrahim for reasons yet to be disclosed.

On Friday, JSC secretary Walter Chikwana said: “I can confirm that Justice Chinamora has resigned from the bench.”

Zwnews