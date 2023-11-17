The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Marimba have arrested seven suspects for sand poaching in Riddle Ridge, Harare on 15/11/23.

The arrest led to the recovery of 60 tonnes of sand. Sand poaching which rampant in places like Epworth is in violation of the country’s environmental laws.

Meanwhile, in other news police in Epworth are investigating a case of baby dumping in which the body of a baby boy was found wrapped in a plastic at Makomo Dumpsite, Epworth on 16/11/23.

Anyone with information has been invited to report at any nearest Police station.

Zwnews