A GANG of six machete-wielding robbers broke into the house of an Esigodini gold miner and robbed him of US$87 000 and R38 000 in cash which was in the safe.

The robbers also took four Samsung Galaxy tablet cell phones, a Samsung laptop and a 32 Gig flash disk.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

“We are currently investigating an armed robbery case which occurred at Esigodini on 9 November 2020 when a gang of six armed robbers attacked a family with machetes and a bolt cutter at their mine and farm premises,” confirmed Asst Comm. Nyathi.

He added that the family was asleep when the gang broke into their house before robbing them.

Nyathi cautioned business people against keeping large sums of money in their houses.

“However, as police we urge business persons who include miners to be security conscious and avoid keeping large sums of money at home.

“We are also appealing to members of the public who might be having information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals,” said Nyathi.

