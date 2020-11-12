Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has died of coronavirus-related complications at the age of 73, according to multiple reports from Ghanaian media.

He died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The development comes less than a month after he buried his mother.

Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020.

Madam Agbotui died at the age of 101.

About Jerry John Rawlings

Rawlings, who is one of the most respected African leaders, was a military leader in Ghana and later became a politician who ruled the country from 1981 to 2001.

The former President initially came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’état in 1979.

Prior to that, he led an unsuccessful coup attempt against the ruling military government on 15 May 1979, just five weeks before scheduled democratic elections were due to take place.

