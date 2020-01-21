Main opposition MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa has boldly claimed that 2020 is a ‘year of action’ against the long-ruling Zanu PF Government and party leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In his hyped State of the Nation Address Tuesday, the youthful MDC leader called for ‘action’ , saying: ‘Enough is enough’.

“The people have spoken enough about and against this scourge which has come about at the expense of their destroyed livelihoods. Enough is enough. This year, in 2020, the people will speak through action, against the scourge and in defence of their right to their livelihoods, which they must now begin to reconstruct for themselves and their families”, Chamisa said.

Chamisa also said his party is contemplating taking its disgruntlement over the ‘stolen’ 2018 elections to the African Court on Human and People’s Rights.

“There’s also now a clear and present basis for taking the matter of the 2018 presidential election to the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights. Such actions would be well within the BBI, as an expression of the people’s action to restore legality and legitimacy under the MDC’s Agenda 2020”.

Various opinion leaders and political commentators have accused Chamisa of being a motor-mouth politician who lacks the capabilities of confronting the Mnangagwa regime.