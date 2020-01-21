Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube was roundly lambasted by internet users after he posted a captioned picture of David Beasley, the Executive Director of World Food Program and himself while in Davos for the on-going World Economic Forum.

Ncube, an academic who reignited hopes for economic revival after he was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa a couple of years ago, has apparently struggled to bring economic sanity in the troubled southern African country. Twitter users also dismissed the bespectacled Minister as ‘a photoshoot Minister’.

“Davos WEF 2020: Meeting with David Beasley the Executive Director World Food Program which has been supporting Zimbabwe with food supply. I thanked him for the support. “Food security” is key”, Ncube tweeted.

“What a waste of taxpayers’ money”, remarked one Twitter user.

“Minister of Photo Shoot and bring home Nothing Affairs. A useless minister.

“Ko umwe wako aripi? Uya we scava (Where is your companion. The one who wears a scarf”, added another user in apparent reference to President Mnangagwa and his trademark scarf emblazoned with national colours.