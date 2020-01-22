A bid for an out-of-court settlement between Vice President Constantino Guvheya Domnic Chiwenga and his estranged wife, Marry has collapsed after the parties could not reach an agreement on how to settle their messy divorce.

On Tuesday, the two warring parties were back at the High Court where Marry filed an urgent chamber application recently to be granted access to the couple’s three minor children, Borrowdale Brooke home, luxury vehicles and personal items.

However, Doctor Chiwenga told the court Marry’s application should be dismissed as he ruled out any possibility of him living with her again because marriage to her “was a big mistake”.

Chiwenga’s team also appeared unhappy about widespread news suggesting that the battle weary VP opted for peace negotiations to avoid humiliation.

His legal team said there was no agreement for an out-of-court settlement.

“Contrary to the public media, I have not received any instructions from my client for an out-of-court settlement. I do not know where that is coming from. My client did not concede to anything and the matter will proceed tomorrow (today) as scheduled in court,” Pasipanodya, who is instructing Advocate Lewis Uriri in representing Chiwenga, said.

After her release from remand prison, Mubaiwa approached the High Court on an urgent basis last week demanding access to her children, property and the home.

The case was brought before Justice Christopher Dube-Banda who directed the parties to resolve their dispute amicably through an out-of-court settlement.

Wilson Manase, Chiwenga’s lawyer said Marry’s attempts to bring the matter to the High Court was in breach of her bail conditions, which state she should not interfere with State witnesses.

Marry was arrested last December on charges of attempting to kill her husband, money laundering, externalisation and fraud.

“She (Marry) wanted an order of spoliation which covered issues of the children and house which she thought she could reside in, but the Vice President resides there. Her bail conditions calls for her not to interfere with witnesses,” Manase said after the court hearing.

However, the parties reached a deadlock paving the way for the hearing yesterday before the same judge who reserved ruling to a later date.