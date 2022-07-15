ERROL MUSK: Elon Musk’s pleasure seeking father, Errol, has finally revealed he sired a secret second love child with his glamorous stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

The Tesla billionaire’s dad, 76, welcomed the baby girl with Jana, 35, back in 2019 — but only confirmed the news on Wednesday, bragging to the Sun: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

The two already share a 5-year-old boy, Elliot Rush, born in 2017.

Bezuidenhout’s mother, Heide, and Musk were married for 18 years and share two children. Bezuidenhout was 4 years old when Musk became her stepfather.

Errol claimed to The Sun that he believes Jana’s second baby is his, explaining: ‘I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up.

‘She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious you know.’

He added that the baby ‘wasn’t planned’ but he and Jana were living together for 18 months after Elliot was born.

Errol claims Jana’s mother – who was also 20 years his junior – was ‘one of the best looking women’ he had ever seen.

He added that he and Jana are no longer living together but have a ‘lot of affection’ for one another to this day.

