The European Union (EU) has released its final election observer mission report to Zimbabwe’s 2018 polls.

Meanwhile, some of the key findings reveals that if electoral reforms remain unaddressed, the 2023 elections may not be inclusive,transparent and peaceful.

It was also revealed that only 2 out of 23 EU electoral reform recommendations have been partially implemented.

It was noted that the campaign environment currently does not provide a level playing field and that if the Electoral Act amendment Bill is adopted in current form, it will bring noteworthy improvements to polls.

