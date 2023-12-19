Elder Shambare, who recently stepped down as Silent Killer’s manager, has revealed the extent of the artist’s widespread drug abuse. Speaking to H-Metro, Elder Shambare expressed the challenges of working with the artist, citing issues such as drug addiction, a lack of seriousness about business matters, and a concerning approach to life.

“The issue isn’t solely about the contract ending, but I have found it extremely difficult to deal with his behavior, lack of commitment to business matters, and his indulgence in drug abuse at the expense of building his career,” he disclosed.

Elder Shambare expressed hesitation in disclosing the full extent of the issues, fearing it might negatively impact Silent Killer’s career as fans and promoters may perceive him differently.

“I am afraid that if I tell you the real issues, it will further affect his career as fans and promoters will know the real Silent Killer. So, I just decided to put it lightly so that I don’t cause despondency in various quarters.”

Despite enjoying considerable success this year, with trends and performances in various locations, Silent Killer’s career seems to be marred by behind-the-scenes challenges.

A few months ago, online users on X, formerly Twitter, showed support for Silent Killer by posting his lyrics, creating clips from his songs, and generating positive buzz. The artist even performed in the United Kingdom and South Africa towards the end of October.

The current state of Silent Killer’s career management remains uncertain, and whoever takes up the role, according to Elder Shambare, is expected to face significant challenges.