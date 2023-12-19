In a testament to the resilience of love amid pandemic challenges, Nyasha Mushekwi and Arsema Ghebrehiwot celebrated their much-anticipated wedding over a three-day extravaganza against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town’s Table Mountain.

The couple’s journey, marked by a proposal almost four years ago in the Seychelles, faced delays due to the outbreak of Covid-19. However, the weekend’s festivities unfolded seamlessly, commencing at the iconic St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, known as the “People’s Cathedral” for its pivotal role in the anti-apartheid struggle.

The formal ceremony at St George’s Cathedral paid homage to its historical significance, being the oldest cathedral in Southern Africa and the final resting place of Archbishop Emeritus Tutu.

The celebration continued with a welcome cocktail party at Ocular Zeitz MOCCA, featuring a cocktail chic dress code. The following day saw a black-tie wedding reception at Cavalli Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, coinciding with Stellenbosch Football Club’s historic Carling Cup victory.

On the final day, the festivities moved to La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, one of South Africa’s oldest towns, for a traditional ceremony with an African attire dress code. The couple’s wedding invitations expressed gratitude for overcoming Covid-19 challenges, allowing them to celebrate their love as originally planned.

Nyasha Mushekwi chose the historical St George’s Cathedral for its divine significance, highlighting the enduring strength of love that prevailed despite the pandemic-induced turbulence.