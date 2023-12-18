Tire Burst Incident at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport Temporarily Disrupts Runway Services for RwandAir; Ethiopian Airlines Airbus Diverts to Lusaka for Safety

A RwandAir plane experienced a tire burst during takeoff at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport on Monday, leading to a temporary disruption of services on the runway. The incident, which did not result in any injuries, is currently under close monitoring by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

RwandAir, the official airline of Rwanda owned by the government, resumed its flights to and from Harare and other locations in southern Africa in May 2021, with two weekly flights on Fridays and Sundays to Harare and Cape Town, South Africa.

The disruption at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport also prompted an Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A359, operating on flight ET783, to divert to Lusaka, Zambia. The decision to divert was made after the aircraft encountered difficulties during landing attempts, circling Mashonaland East before opting for the diversion to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Investigations into the incident are expected to be conducted to determine the cause of the tire burst and address any safety concerns. Passengers and the public are advised to stay informed through official updates from relevant authorities and the airlines involved for the latest information on the runway status and potential impacts on regional flights.