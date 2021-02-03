At Harare Magistrates Court, lawyer Charles Kwaramba has asked Magistrate Stanford Mambanje to release Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri on bail.

But Prosecutor Audrey Chogumaira opposed the bail application saying the duo could commit offences while they are out of custody on bail.

Chogumaira said the accused persons are not proper candidates to be set free on bail.

However, Kwaramba of said the duo is being targeted as part of political persecution since Mamombe and Chimbiri are opposition MDC Alliance party youth leaders.

Kwaramba said the charge of contravening national lockdown was repealed & hence the charge is defective, adding that the state is being malicious.

Mambanje will deliver his ruling on the bail application at 2:15 PM today.

-Zwnews