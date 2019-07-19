ED had unprotected s_ex with MSU student at his farm: Jonathan Moyo

Prof Jonathan Moyo has refused to be put in the same league as President Mnangagwa after someone accused him of bedding Yulith Ndlovu a former lead vocalist of the once-popular group PaxAfro.

This came after ZANU PF activists said Ndlovu has taken to heavy drinking, smoking and clubbing to drown out a suitcase of abuse memories she endured in the hands of Moyo and she said she would rather let sleeping dogs lie than to open old wounds.

“Perish the crap from poor CIOs Mudha Ncube and Isaac Moyo via their Harare Post and Mnangagwa’s varakashi. Yulith NDLOVU is my daughter at home and niece at law. Her mum and my sister @JacquelineMaye8 are SIBLINGS. Her boyfriend in the #PaxAfro days was my friend @WillisWataffi. Itcho!”Moyo said.

He added that ZANU PF functionaries wanted to liken him to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is accused of having loose morals.

“They think we all migodoyi like their immoral boss who indulges in unprotected s_ex with a university student on attachment at his farm and impregnates her. Depravity at its worst”, said Moyo.