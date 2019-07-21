SB Moyo Won’t Divorce His Wife Over ZACC Post

Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo on Friday told journalists that he will not divorce his wife, Justice Loice Matanda Moyo because she was appointed the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

ZACC is expected to be an independent organization but Matanda Moyo’s appointment to the role by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been condemned as nepotism since her husband serves in Mnangagwa’s cabinet.

Minister Moyo, who retired from the army soon after Mugabe’s overthrow, insisted that his wife is independent. He said:

She is independent. She has been a judge before and she has held decisions in her own right as a professional when I am in the Executive. That has not even affected her way of dealings, and there are no ways I can divorce her.

Moyo is a retired Lieutenant-General and a close ally of Mnangagwa. He was the one who announced the military coup that overthrew longtime President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

