Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga’s dire health situation

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has opened on the health situation of his deputy, VP Chiwenga who has been away for moths.

Addressing his Zanu-PF party’s women’s leagues in Harare on Friday, Mnangagwa for the first time gave away the gravity of Chiwenga’s illness saying his deputy had started doing light exercises.

“Vice President Chiwenga is in South Africa receiving treatment and I’m happy to say that he is recovering and has started doing light exercises on his own,” said Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga has in recent months been in and out of hospital over an undisclosed ailment that has seen him travel to India and South Africa.

There has been speculation around Chiwenga’s health with close sources saying the former army General could be suffering from a liver related illness.

Other sources say he was poisoned.