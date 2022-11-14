The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) is appealing for US$410 to transport its members who have been on remand to court.

“16 ARTUZ members will be appearing in court on 16 Nov 2022 for trial. The teachers have been on remand since Jan 2022.

“ARTUZ is strained and the underpaid teachers can’t afford busfares & accommodation. ARTUZ is kindly looking for well-wishers to assist our members, appear in court on the 16th.

“Thanks to those who are reaching out to our DM. We are in desperate need for USD 410 to transport these teachers to court.

“Those who want to assist kindly engage our Administrator Takudzwa Malunga,” says ARTUZ.

The 16 were arrested early this year for demanding to be paid in hard currency a monthly salary of US$540 as they marched and sang while holding placards in Harare central business district (CBD).

One of their lawyers, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa, told the court that they were assaulted by the police and arrested in a manner which violated their human rights as they were allegedly made to sleep in overflowing sewage with no blankets.

“My clients were arrested in a movie style with gun-toting police officers who cocked their guns and forced them to lie down on the ground before assaulting them all over the body with button sticks and whips,’’ Chinopfukutwa complained, adding that “the accused persons were subject to vicious attack by the members of the riot police who formed part of their arrest”.

Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda recently released them on bail with conditions that they reside at their given addresses, report twice to their nearest police station and surrender their passports to the police.

They were initially remanded to February 17, and since then, they have been appearing in court.

Zwnews