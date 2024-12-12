The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, through the Angel of Hope Foundation, has donated an assortment of goods towards people living with albinism, people with disability and the elderly in Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the donation, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Zhou Ding thanked the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for showing ‘that the true measure of leadership lies in serving those who often feel invisible’.

He said Amai Mnangagwa has shown exemplary dedication to the welfare of the Zimbabwean people.

Mai Mnangagwa is the patron of the Angel of Hope Foundation.

Zbc