The late national hero Phelekezela Mphoko’s body has arrived in the country from India where he died.

Mphoko’s body touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at around around 5 aboard a Fly Emirates plane.

The body has been received by family members and senior government officials.

The late former Vice President died in India last week aged 84 and was declared a national hero.

However, he will be buried at his family home in Bulawayo at Plot 19 Bulawayo Drive Douglasdale as per his wishes, his family has said.

In his condolence message upon hearing about his death, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa expressed his “deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Mphoko family, especially Mrs (Laurinda) Mphoko and the children, on this their saddest loss”.

“As they go through the motions of grief, may they derive solace from the knowledge that we mourn and stand with them in this darkest hour, always recalling with awe and admiration the huge and selfless contribution which Cde Mphoko made towards Zimbabwe’s Independence and subsequent development after 1980.

“In recognition of his meritorious role of service to his country, both before and after Independence, the Zanu PF Politburo has unanimously decided and agreed to celebrate and immortalise his life of sacrifice by according him the status of national hero,” said President Mnangagwa.

Mphoko served as Zimbabwe’s Vice President from 2014 until 2017, as well as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia, Botswana and South Africa, among other roles.

