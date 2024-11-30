Dynamos are the 2024, Chibuku Super Cup champions after beating Ngezi Platinum by 2 goals to 1 in the final played at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

Dynamis defeated Ngezi Platinum Stars FC 4-2 in the penalty shootout, after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

The game, which was a repeat of last season’s final, also closed the curtain of the 2024 top-flight season in the country.

Dynamos will now represent Zimbabwe in the 2025/26 Confederation of African Football confederation cup.

What the coaches said before the game:

Dynamos’ Lloyd Chigowe: “The Chibuku Super Cup is our target. We have never minced our words in this regard.

“We started talking about it after the halfway stage of the season when we realised that the league would be a tall order for us.”

Ngezi Platinum’s Takesure Chiragwi:

“We could not defend the league title. The Chibuku Super Cup is our chance at redemption. We have to finish the season on a high note.

“We want to be a force in Africa and to do that we have to consistently perform at that stage. So, it’s important for us to get back to Africa by winning this competition.”

Zwnews