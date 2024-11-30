Image: Windhoek Times

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has rejected the outcome of the sham election. Here is Dr Panduleni Itula’s full press address a while ago:

ADDRESS

Fellow Namibians, Tonight, I address you as our nation faces a moment of great uncertainty.

Of an unknown total of ballots cast between the 27th and today the 30th of November, only 160,000 have been counted and released.

Thousands of ballots remain locked away, their fate unknown, while polling agents across the country await orders from their superiors regarding ballots under their care to be counted and their results announced.

Polling stations, unlawfully designated as voting centers, continue processing votes under a shroud of illegitimacy.

For the first time in the history of Namibia and possibly in the history of elections, votes are being cast concurrently with vote counting and results publication.

Also, the voting process has been marred by widespread disenfranchisement, with voters turned away due to a lack of ballot papers, brazen voter suppression, silencing the voices of Namibians yearning for change.

Undermining the electoral act and its tenets regarding the entire electoral process.

In light of these grave irregularities, I have consulted with the leadership of the IPC, and we have reached an unshakable decision:

The IPC will not recognize or accept the outcome of this deeply flawed process. Whether the results declare a win, a runoff, or a loss, we will seek to nullify this election in the courts.

The electoral malpractices are glaring, undeniable, and unacceptable. This is not about us. This is not about me. This is about Namibia.

As IPC, we stand firm in our resolve to fight alongside other parties to nullify this election.

Namibians deserve the right to freely and fairly choose their leaders. I call upon all citizens: document the irregularities.

Share videos, reports, and evidence with your parties. Let us expose the truth and reclaim the integrity of our democracy.

Together, we stand for Namibia. Together, we fight for justice.

Thank you.