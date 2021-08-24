Dynamos legend had been battling diabetes which led to the amputation of his legs

HARARE – Football legend George Shaya has died aged 77, friends said.

The former Dynamos striker – considered one of Zimbabwe’s greatest players ever – died at his home in Glen Norah A at around 1AM on Tuesday, according to ex-teammate Labani Kandi.

Shaya was battling diabetes which led to the amputation of his legs last year.

“Iconic George Shaya gone to rest. It’s difficult to digest. You were really the best. And that is no jest,” former goalkeeper Kandi said in a tribute posted on social media.

Shaya, nicknamed The Mastermind, was a five-time footballer of the year in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976 and 1977 – a feat still to be matched or surpassed.

Zimlive