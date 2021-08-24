Bonuses are always the best way to attract new customers and keep the old ones hooked with the firm. They can be in any form, for instance in the form of money, some percentage of discount or maybe in the form of commission charges.

Every type of market has its type of bonuses, and for instance, a butcher may serve his customer a bonus by providing them an extra pound of meat. A milkman may give an extra liter of milk to his clients as a bonus.

Thus, every organization provides the types of bonuses to their clients based on their ease. In addition, the idea of bonuses exists in the forex trading world as well, but differently.

Here, every other firm has its criteria, types, and specifications of bonuses. Nevertheless, Exness bonus promotion is a well-known term in the forex trade market. Furthermore, the net deposit bonus is the most famous of all.

Let us take a deep dive into the information regarding the exness bonus for a better understanding. So, without any further due, let’s jump into the details.

Exness bonus promotion- 10% net deposit bonus

The 10% net deposit policy has been the most appealing and attractive bonus policy of all Exness bonus. The company has observed a massive boost in its growing speed after the startup of the net deposit bonus.

So what is a 10% net deposit bonus?

Net deposit is the difference between the total amount deposited and the total amount withdrawn from a live trading account.

So the net deposit bonus is the bonus amount given at the rate of 10 percent on this net deposit. One can write the formula in the following way: Bonus= ( deposited amount- withdrawn amount)* 10%. The net deposit bonus is also known as the welcome bonus. But how do you get it?

How to get the 10% net deposit bonus?

A trader needs to get himself registered with one of the live trading accounts offered by Exness. Once the account holder gets registered, they immediately get the net deposit or welcome bonus in their live trading account.

However, the firm does not hold any additional deposit bonuses on the advantage of no-deposit bonus. In addition, the bonus is only available for real trading account holders, which means the demo accounts are exempted from the service.

A quick guide to avail 10% net deposit bonus

Register yourself for a classic account Verify your credentials Deposit the minimum asked amount Ask for the deposit bonus Avail of your net deposit bonus

Other common bonuses at Exness

Referral bonuses

Referral bonuses are another very common and popular type of bonus in the world. The firm offers them to their clients once they refer the same brokerage house to their friends or family.

The main reason behind offering a referral bonus is to bring more attraction and attention towards their firm so that it could get noticed in the forex market.

Nonetheless, Exness is a very well-known name in the world of forex trade. And the same is the reason that the firm does not offer any referral bonuses.

Trading bonuses at Exness

Exness does offer a good variety of trading bonuses to their clients, which they can access in a very convenient way.

A trader has to deposit the minimum amount asked in his live trading account through a wide variety of deposit options. The trader can choose from the four types of live trading accounts offered by the firm.

Loyalty bonus

The firm also holds a loyalty bonus for its loyal and active traders. This bonus is designed in a very interesting way and is known as the ‘Premium Programme.’

The program is specially designed for the older customers of the company to reward their loyalty to the firm and encourage them to pursue the trading operations to a higher level with a larger scale of money.

The premium program Is designed on a level basis. It means that the trader needs to fulfill certain requirements or achieve some specific goals to make themselves eligible for the next level of the program.

The program contains three basic levels that are as under

Level 1: preferred

Level 2: Elite

Level 3: signature

Every level has its own special set of benefits. However, the privileges and rewards increase with the levels. Look further for details.

Preferred : it is the basic level of the premium program. The level also acts as the entry-level step for the traders where they Start to unleash the magic.

Advantages of this level are mainly related to instant support, assistance, trading analysis from the eye of experts, and impressive proportions.

Elite : This is the second and the mid-level of the whole program. This level includes all of the benefits of the preferred level, along with some extra advantages.

These extra advantages are related to more fast assistance in any dispute along with the dedicated account manager.

Signature : it is the last and the topmost level of the whole premium program. The level consists of some high-end benefits that no other users can enjoy.

These benefits include networking opportunities, and access to C-suite executives, and other amazing trading solutions.

Limitations

The information regarding bonuses in the article is according to the current update. And the firm can amend its bonus policy at any time. Demo accounts are exempted from all sorts of bonuses at exness Bonus cannot be withdrawn

Final words

On the bottom line, Exness is an award-winning firm. With its amazing services, versatile types of accounts, and appealing bonus policy, the firm has managed to stand out from the competition.

Bonus policies at Exness are amazing and attractive at the same time. However, they are subjected to change at any time the company wants.

However, the firm does have tons and tons and tons of other advantages to prove itself a credible and trustworthy firm in the whole forex trading market.