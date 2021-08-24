The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) had to intervene in order to have students get their exam results which were being withheld by school authorities following a fees payment error.

In Lupane, ZLHR have asked authorities at Fatima High School to release “O” & “A” Level examination results for Wellington Nyoni & “O” Level examination results for Sithembinkosi Ndlovu, which they are withholding as a way to induce payment of outstanding school fees.

The school authorities had been withholding results for Nyoni who wrote his examinations in 2015 & 2017 respectively & for Ndlovu who sat for her examination in 2016 claiming that the students’ parent Fransisca Ncube & guardian Lochi Stephen Ndlovu, who are liberation war veterans had not paid up school fees, yet all along the children’s school fees was being paid by government.

Meanwhile, upon being engaged by Prisca Dube of ZLHRL, Fatima High School Head only identified as B Moyo advised the human rights lawyer that he was not aware of the matters & requested that both Nyoni & Ndlovu should report at the school & see him personally to have the issues resolved.

Zwnews