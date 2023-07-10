Kuwadzana man also bonks wife as mother-in-law watches

A KUWADZANA man is alleged to have bedded his mother-in-law in full view of his wife and vice versa at a sangoma’s shrine in South Africa for ritual purposes.

Blessing Moyo’s shenanigans with his mother-in-law, Tambudzayi Mukandi, were exposed after he allegedly failed to sexually satisfy his wife, Rutendo Mutukwa.

She took her belongings and left him.

Blessing claimed that Mukandi took his sexual stamina during the rituals.

Riled by Blessing’s claims, Mukandi made a police report against him, accusing him of calling her a witch.

The two are expected to face each other in court today.

Blessing said he bedded Mukandi and he was also instructed by the sangoma to have sexual intercourse with his wife in full view of his mother-in-law.

“I regret being lured into rituals by my mother-in-law for the love of money which I never got,” said Blessing.

“My mother in-law convinced me and my wife to consult a sangoma sometime in 2017.

“We were instructed to take off all our clothes, and I was told to have sexual intercourse with my mother-in-law and later with my wife in full view of my mother-in-law.

“Ndakazotemwa nyora kumusana nemuchiuno namai vemudzimai.

“Ipapo ndipo pandinofunga kuti ndakatorerwa simba rose.

“Ndakatorerwa chiwuno changu uye handichabvumidzwe kuona vana vangu.

“I caused a scene in Glen View where my children are staying and exposed the rituals out of anger, and she took the matter to police,” said Blessing.

Mukandi confirmed her fallout with Blessing, saying the matter is now being handled by the police.

“The case is now under police investigation and I cannot say anything. Endai kuporisi uko,” said Mukandi.

Rutendo is reported to have been admitted to a hospital in South Africa and could not be reached for comment.

She was reported to have been bashed by her uncles after she accused her mother of wrecking her marriage. Her husband was also bashed and bloodied by angry relatives.

state media