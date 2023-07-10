FIFA, the world football governing body, has decided to lift the suspension imposed on Zimbabwe and has subsequently appointed a normalization committee. The suspension was initially imposed in February of the previous year due to third-party interference. This interference occurred when the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), Zimbabwe’s sports regulatory body, suspended the executive board of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) led by Felton Kamambo. The suspension was a consequence of various allegations, primarily centered around the failure to provide an account of public funds.

Last week, a delegation from FIFA visited Zimbabwe and engaged in negotiations with Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, the SRC, and the ousted Kamambo-led board. These discussions resulted in FIFA “softening its stance,” leading to the lifting of the suspension and the establishment of a normalization committee. FIFA has officially confirmed the lifting of the suspension and the appointment of the normalization committee in a letter, as seen by Soccer24.

The normalization committee will assume responsibility for overseeing ZIFA affairs until June 2024. It is worth noting that Zimbabwe will participate in the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which will take place in Cotonou, Benin, on Wednesday.

The SRC has scheduled a press conference tomorrow morning to provide further updates to the nation.

More information will follow as it becomes available.