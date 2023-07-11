The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC has finally given Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) the electronic copy of the voters’ roll.

This came after being withheld by Zimbabwe’s electoral management body ZEC amid stakeholders’ outcry and court action.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed opposition had received the voters’ roll. She however, pointed out that the opposition candidates have not been furnished with constituency-based voters’ roll.

“After months of demands, litigation, and political pressure, the CCC has finally received a copy of the voters’ roll from ZEC.

“We’re yet to receive constituency & ward based voters’ rolls as stipulated by law. We continue to demand these from ZEC.

“Our elections directorate & technical experts are now analyzing the roll in light of the massive anomalies that came to light during inspection,” said Fadzayi Mahere.

