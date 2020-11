One of the country’s biggest football team, by support base, Dynamos FC today announced a three-year kit sponsorship deal with UK sportswear company OTB worth US$300,000.

Replica jerseys will be available on the market in the next 2-3 weeks for those wishing to purchase.

Here is goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya in the new training kit, the other kits are still to be revealed.

-Zwnews

Dembare announces new sponsorship deal

