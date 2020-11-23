Covid-19 latest: 39 more pupils have tested positive for coronavirus at John Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Province, bringing the total number of pupils who have tested positive at the school to 184.

The school with an enrollment of 623 pupils had 145 pupils testing positive last week. After another round of testing over the weekend 39 more tested positive.

Acting Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director Dr Munekayi Padingani said yesterday:

“At John Tallach, the figure is now at 184 who have tested positive after testing the whole school. Those who are positive are going to be isolated, and discharged based on the national guidelines. And the rest have to be retested and we shall do it the same day. There are 400 who are negative, and we shall retest this coming Sunday. So, all the learners are at school, with the positive ones in isolation and those who tested negative in quarantine.”

He said at George Silundika High School, two health workers at the clinic tested positive for Covid-19.

“There were two health workers at George Silundika clinic that tested positive for Covid-19. The contact tracing has been done and no one is positive. The son of one of the workers who was sick stays with them. He tested positive.

However, at the school no one is positive,” said Dr Padingani.

Schools have become the latest institutions to be hit by the virus after their phased reopening which started on September 28.

