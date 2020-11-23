High Court judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda is expected to deliver his judgment on the late Moana’s burial case on Wednesday.

Justice Kwenda previously deferred the matter to (today) Monday 23 November 2020, by consent of both parties’ lawyers.

“This matter be deferred to Monday 23rd of November 2020 at 3pm which shall be the return date for this matter,” Justice Kwenda said.

“The first respondent(Amuli) shall file his notice of opposition by 9am on Monday 23rd November 2020. The applicant and first respondent shall attend the hearing on Monday 23rd November 2020 to give oral evidence.”

Meanwhile, upon hearing the oral evidence when the matter was heard in court today, Justice Kwenda reserved the ruling for Wednesday.

In the matter, Moana’s mother, Yolanda Kuvaoga sought an interdict to nullify a burial order issued last week at Parirenyatwa Hospital and to deny Ishmael Amuli the privilege to bury her the Muslim way at Warren Hills.

The burial of socialite Michelle ‘Moana’ Amuli was initially slated for last Thursday, but was cancelled after the court challenge.

This came after the divorced parents of Moana have reignited a long feud, and are now fighting over the remains of their child.

Her father, Ishmael Amuli wanted her buried in a Muslim way as he is a Muslim himself while his estranged wife says Ishmael must not be anywhere near Moana’s funeral since he had a sower relationship with the deceased.

Moana’s biological mother insists that since Moana was not in good books with Amuli then her burial should have nothing to do with him.

A family member told Zim Morning Post about the deep divisions within the two families.

Amuli has previously not hidden his dislike of the lifestyle that Moana was leading – a socialite, a video vixen and model career, saying it was against his beliefs and the way he had brought her up.

Michy’s biological mother abandoned her at 18 months and she was raised by her father and stepmother whom she was very close to until about two years ago when her father slapped her for venturing into the socialite lifestyle.

It was said when she died she had found her way back to her biological mother because her father did not accept the lifestyle she had chosen, the family member said Moana died in a road accident with friends while coming from celebrating her 26th birthday.

Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce Wraith in which Moana and three others were passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale road before veering off the road, hitting a tree and catching fire.

