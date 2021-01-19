80-year-old east African man dies after night out with 33-year-old woman

A night of pleasure had a tragic end last Saturday at a Dar es Salaam hotel for a local pensioner, David Mluli (80), who died in the arms of his 33-year-old girlfriend Neema Kibaya.

According to a police report, Mr Mluli reportedly collapsed and died suddenly on Saturday while he was in room number 22 at Mbezi Garden Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where he had a secret rendezvous with Ms Kibaya.

Sources say the two had arrived seperately at the hotel with Mluli arriving first before his companion.

They also suggested that Mr Mluli could have died from exhaustion as he was too old to match a young and energetic woman in a marathon horizontal gymnastic match.

The Kinondoni Regional Police Commander, Mr Ramadhan Kingai, confirmed the incident yesterday.

He told journalists that the police force received a phone call from Mbezi Garden Hotel manager Newton Mkonda on January 16 at around 3pm. The caller informed the law enforcers of the sudden death of a client at the hotel who had occupied room number 22.

“The police arrived at the area and found Mr Mluli’s body along with a woman who identified herself as Neema Kibaya. Ms Kibaya told the police of the love relationship she had with the deceased,” Mr Kingai said.

Police then took the body to Mwananyamala Hospital for post-mortem while Ms Kibaya, a resident of Goba and a businesswoman, has been detained. Preliminary investigations, he said, showed that Mr Mluli could have died from a normal death because his body shows no signs that there was any form of confrontation between him and any other person prior to the death.