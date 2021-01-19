President Mnangagwa’s advisor Dr Shingi Munyeza has resigned from his position of Pastor at Faith Ministries Church after his daughter exposed his cheating . The preacher admitted that he had fallen “morally” a few hours after his only daughter Nomsa Munyeza accused him of being evil for cheating on his wife Wilma.

Announcing his resignation, Munyenza said he had failed his wife(right) and daughter(left) stressing that he must be held accountable for his failings and said that he is stepping down for the good of the church.

He said:

Recently, I allowed myself into a situation where I fell morally. I failed my wife and family, I failed the church that I am part of. I, therefore, seek your forgiveness. I’m stepping down to introspect and be restored. I covet your prayers and support. God bless you all. But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellence of the power may be of God and not of us. I FAILED. LEADERS MUST NEVER BE SPARED WHEN THEY FAIL! THE WHOLE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE INDIVIDUAL! I WILL RISE AGAIN!”

The instigator of Munyeza’s shocking decision is his own daughter, Nomsa, who posted that her father was fake as he couldn’t say happy anniversary to her mother or his wife when he had cheated on her and then left her (the daughter) fatherless.

Muyeza’s cheating was first exposed in 2020 when his daughter questioned his sincerity after he sent a happy birthday message below.

Words of comfort for Munyenza:

We pray for strength to you and family as you overcome the setback. — Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) January 19, 2021

Not a single person born of woman is infallible, we see many men ' s infidelity baggage at their funerals , you have offloaded yours in your lifetime, cheer up. I have forever appreciated @HillaryClinton & Chelsea when the stakes were high on Bill ! — Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) January 19, 2021