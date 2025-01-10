MUTARE- Nokutenda Chiturumani (18) of Mukono Village under Chief Mutambara in Chimanimani drowned in Odzi River at Matiza Village under Chief Marange while crossing the flooded river.

According to police on January 7, 2025 at around 1:30am Nokutenda who was in the company of her mother Grace Chiturumani (42) were crossing Odzi River and as they approached the middle of the river it was suddenly flooded.

Grace managed to swim to safety, unfortunately Nokutenda failed and was swept away and drowned.

Grace reported the incident to Cashel Police who together with other villagers teamed up and started searching for Nokutenda’s body which was found 1.5km from the scene.

Manicaland Province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka urged the public not to cross flooded rivers or to play around water bodies during the rainy season.

Midweek Watch