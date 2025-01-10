President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Elesh Patel as the Special Presidential Investment Advisor to Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The appointment was announced this Thursday at an event hosted by Foreign Affairs & International Trade Minister, Professor Dr. Amon Murwira, at the Munhumutapa Offices.

Patel is tasked with promoting economic and commercial ties between Zimbabwe and countries like Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam while supporting initiatives for beneficiation and value addition.

Apparently, Patel is Managing Director at SHRIJI LUGGAGEWARE (Pvt) Limited.

Shriji Luggagage-ware Pvt Ltd is a manufacturer and wholesale supplier of suitcases, satchels, backpacks, duffle bags, trolley duffles, and cooler bags among other things.

The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Graniteside, Harare, Zimbabwe.

