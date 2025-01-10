ZANU PF foot-soldier (Murakashi) Kudzai Mutisi says it is better to ban elections for good because opposition parties always cry foul saying the polls are rigged.

He was reacting to Advocate Thabani Mpofu’s sentiments that the total banning of elections is a blow to democracy.

“Rigging elections is one thing, but postponing them entirely to complete the painting of roads is an unprecedented threat to democracy.

“Pursuing this illegality will bring our nation to a critical crossroads. The fight for constitutionalism will be a turning point, leaving those who stand idly by to be forgotten by the annals of history.

“As the nation teeters on the brink of this critical juncture, it’s essential to remember that the tide of history can be unforgiving. Those who choose to remain silent or indifferent may find themselves relegated to the footnotes of history,” he said.

Mutisi responded:

“Why are you CRYING for “rigged” elections? U should be happy about it…. In fact, they should consider banning them altogether so that those who always cry about rigging can cry real tears… u can’t participate in elections for 23 years and cry rigging each time.”

This was after the state run daily newspaper The Herald had reported that some Citizens Coalition for Change legislators are calling for the postponement of the polls in 2028.

