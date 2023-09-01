Zimbabwe’s President-elect Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is being inaugurated on Monday for his second term.

This is after being declared winner of the controversial and shambolic election held last week by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is among the heads of state who have confirmed attendance.

President-elect Mnangagwa was announced as the winner of Zimbabwe’s just ended disputed elections with 52.6 percent beating main contender Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa who clocked 44 percent.

Chamisa is disputing the outcome saying it was rigged and is demanding a re-run.

Observer Missions also condemned the polls.

Zwnews