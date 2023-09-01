A man from Hatcliffe, Harare, is in trouble after he was arrested on allegations of raping his mother-in-law.

The suspected rapist, is alleged to have visited his mother-in-law late at night and forced his way into her bedroom where he raped her once.

After the alleged shameful act, the complainant told her husband’s brother what had happened and a report was filed with the police, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Meanwhile, suspected serial armed robbers, Tongai Magoto and Maxwell Museruka appeared in court facing six counts of armed robbery.

The pair allegedly broke into houses in and around Harare armed with guns and other dangerous weapons where they threatened to kill their victims before getting away with cash and valuables worth over US$100 000.

Still at the courts, the trial of jailed socialite Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai TT who is facing further charges of fraud was off to a false start this Thursday after the matter was postponed to the 29th of September.

The State witness was not available after giving birth recently.

Mai TT, who is currently serving a nine-month jail term for yet another fraud charge, is accused of swindling a Harare businesswoman of US$10 000.

Zbc