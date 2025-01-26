CZR president Denford Mutashu

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) says it is deeply concerned about the continued closure of formal retail and wholesale businesses, a direct consequence of the prevailing turbulent economic environment that has consistently failed to support formalized sector players.

CZR says the recent closure of several outlets under the N. Richards Group, coupled with Spar Zimbabwe’s painful decision to shut down Queensdale Spar, Choppies Zimbabwe’s exit from the market, and Mahommed Mussa’s significant reduction of shop space by 60%, highlights the growing crisis.

As the representative association for these and other brands, CZR is alarmed that while formal businesses face enormous challenges, the authorities continue to present a different picture of the operating environment.

The fiscal, monetary, regulatory, and statutory frameworks have remained unforgiving to formal retail and wholesale operators.

These challenges have created an uneven playing field, allowing the informal sector to dominate with little intervention to ensure equity.

The growing levels of informalization have led to a significant loss of market share for formal businesses.

The unregulated informal sector offers goods at much lower prices, largely because it operates outside compliance with statutory obligations such as taxes, licensing fees, and labour laws.

This has made it increasingly difficult for formal businesses to compete effectively.

CZR, therefore, calls for urgent intervention from President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to rescue what remains of the formalized retail and wholesale sector.

One of the most pressing challenges is the dual currency system, which disproportionately affects formal retailers and wholesalers.

Formal businesses are compelled to accept the ZiG in a predominantly dollarized supply chain.

This is exacerbated by key operational costs, such as fuel for generators, which must be paid for in USD while sales remain largely denominated in ZiG, with 80% of transactions in local currency.

Additionally, punitive bank charges, including the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT), have encouraged cash transactions, further shifting consumer activity to the informal sector and leaving formal businesses struggling to attract foot traffic.

Retailers and wholesalers are also burdened by excessive regulatory and compliance requirements, with over 30 separate licensing costs.

This regulatory overload often exceeds the profits these businesses generate, effectively eroding their viability.

While CZR acknowledges the continued support from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, it is clear that the root causes of these challenges are fiscal and monetary in nature.

These require urgent and decisive action to ensure the survival of formal businesses.

CZR, therefore, appeals to the Praesidium to prioritize interventions aimed at saving jobs and mitigating the ongoing wave of shop closures and retrenchments.

The following measures are critical, and CZR appeals to the government for urgent addresses: