The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 24/01/25 at the one kilometre peg along Mapombo-Gozi Road, Murewa.

Two people were killed when a Zebra Kiss bus with 27 passengers was involved in a head on collision with a motorcycle carrying one passenger.

As a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle and passenger fell down to the ground and were run over by the bus.

The bodies of the victims were taken to All Souls Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

In other news, ZRP confirmed the arrest of Phillip Chitawa (43), Steven Nyakabau (31), Patson Gurupira (28), Clayton Nyakatonje (24) and Marry Ngono (33) for vandalism of a 100 KW ZETDC transformer at Mazezuru Secondary School, Mudzi, Mutoko on 23/01/25.

The arrest led to the recovery of 60 kilogrammes of copper windings, two bolt cutters, a shift spanner, two kitchen knives and the suspects’ getaway car, a Toyota Chaser, registration number ADD 1539.

The suspects are also linked to a case of vandalism of ZETDC transformer which occurred at Chingwena Secondary School, Nyamapanda in December 2024.

Zwnews