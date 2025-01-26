The Conferderation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the logo of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

The logo was inspired by the decorations of the Moroccan Zellij.

The 24 countries qualified for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025

Morocco (Hosts), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Algeria, DR Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, South Africa, Gabon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Sudan, Benin, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe are some of the teams who will take part in the continental soccer showcase.

Stadiums and Host Cities

While the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has yet to officially announce the venues, several iconic stadiums are expected to play a central role in the tournament. These include:

Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca: A likely centerpiece of the tournament, this historic venue hosted the 1988 AFCON final and is expected to be a major venue once again.

Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat: Another key venue, currently undergoing expansion to increase its capacity.

Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier: Set to host some of the tournament’s biggest matches, with an expanded capacity to accommodate more fans.

Adrar Stadium, Agadir: Known for its stunning location and modern facilities, also being expanded ahead of the tournament.

Marrakech Stadium, Marrakech: A popular venue with fans and likely to see significant action during the tournament.

Fez Stadium, Fez: A more traditional setting that will add to the diverse experiences offered to fans.

Zwnews