ZANU PF Mberengwa South legislator Alum Mpofu has died. The legislator reportedly collapsed at his home in Masvingo and was rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead some moments later.

The governing party has just announced.

He was a former CEO of the national broadcaster ZBC.

Mpofu has been unwell since last year and has been in and out of hospital seeking medical attention.

A couple of weeks ago, Mpofu moved a motion in parliament to protect the image of the country under which the Patriotic Act will be enacted.

The late MP had an inglorious exit from ZBC in 2002 after he was caught in a gay sexual act at a popular night club in Harare’s avenues area. The incident happened at Tipperary Club in Harare.

He was also reportedly involved with “several boys at at ZBC Pockets Hill studios.”

The Ministry of Information was forced to fire him over allegations that he was engaging in gay affairs with men at ZBC.

More details to follow…

-Zwnews