A cow detained for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old boy in South Sudan could be looking at serious prison time if found guilty – it follows the recent sentencing of a ram to three years hard labour

According to the information received by different news sources a cow has been arrested for the death of 12-year-old boy in South Sudan. Though the owner wasn’t responsible for the death of the boy, he was also arrested for being careless with his animals.

The bull is now under arrest at a police station

South Sudanese police have detained a cow and its owner after the hulking creature allegedly killed a 12-year-old boy, just days after a ram was sentenced to three years at a military camp for murder.

The bull was walking near a farm in the evening last week when it attacked the child, killing him instantly, police said. The animal had been pulling a plow in Lakes State, in the centre of the East African country.

“The bull is now under arrest at a police station in Rumbek Central County,” Major Elijah Mabor, a police spokesman, told local media. “The boy was taken to hospital for post-mortem and he was taken home for burial.”

The attack comes less than a month after a ram in the same state killed a 45-year-old woman. Adhieu Chaping was repeatedly struck in the ribs by the ram, Mabor said, later succumbing to her injuries.

Following that attack, the ram was swiftly captured and taken into custody.

