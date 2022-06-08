The Harare High Court has ruled that the suspension of thousands of teachers by the government for boycotting work in a pay dispute was “unlawful, unreasonable and disproportionate.

When the current school term began, some teachers boycotted work claiming incapacitation and the governmrnt responded by suspending them as punishment.

Meanwhile, in a ruling made by the High Court today, the government was not supposed to have suspended the teachers.

Apparently, the teachers unions in the country have since threatened a week long strike if their concerns are not addressed by the government.

On 4 June 2022 Teacher Unions met and resolved to mobilise for a week long strike from 27 June to 1 July 2022.

Members were also tasked to mobilise all civil servants to join the week long strike demanding pre October 2018 USD salaries.

Zwnews