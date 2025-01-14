Chief Justice Luke Malaba has implored the courts to be impartial in the way they conduct their daily duties.

Speaking during the official opening of the 2025 legal year in Bulawayo yesterday, themed ‘Building Public Confidence in the Judiciary Through Stakeholder Participation’ Malaba said a judiciary that upholds constitutional principles will foster trust in the courts.

Takeaways from his keynote address:

“Broadly speaking, public confidence in the judiciary is reflected in the public’s belief in the efficiency, fairness, and impartiality of the courts, in adherence to the rule of law, and in the protection of human rights and freedoms.

“A judiciary that upholds these constitutional principles will foster trust in the courts.

“This implies that the judiciary’s authority to perform its constitutional mandate is drawn from the public. Consequently, it is inherent that the judiciary must be accountable to the public.

“Every action and decision made by the courts in adjudicating disputes must ultimately receive the endorsement of the public.

“This means that the judiciary’s overall performance is subject to the evaluation of the people of Zimbabwe.”