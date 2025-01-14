Dynamos Football Club captain has moved to TelOne Football Club on a loan, the team has confirmed.

Posting on its X handle Dynamos Football Club said the two teams have reached an agreement on the matter.

“We would like to confirm that we have reached an agreement with TelOne FC for the transfer of our captain Frank Makarati.

“Everyone at Dynamos FC wishes Frank the very best of luck as he embarks on the next stage of his career,” posted Dynamos FC.

Meanwhile, Makarati expressed pleasure in joining TelOne and promised to do his best at the new team.

He thanked his former teammates at Dynamos for the support over the years.

