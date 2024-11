Three individuals have been sent to prison for thirty-eight years after being convicted on ten counts of robbery.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) the three Ladma Mutesa, Tapiwa Nyakudya and Sande Saini appeared before Bindura Magistrate Courts.

The total value of stolen property is pegged at US$15 450 and upon the arrest of the suspects, goods worth over US$13.000 were recovered.

Check full details of the case outlined in the statement by NPAZ below: