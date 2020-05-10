The MDC Alliance has fingered a CIO operative as the scapegoat after the party’s Organising Secretary, Amos Chibaya was on Sunday involved in a car accident near Zvishavane.



While announcing the accident this afternoon, MDC Alliance deputy publicist Luke Tamborinyoka blamed a CIO operative identified as Norman Kujoka.

“MDC Alliance Organising (secretary) Hon. Amos Chibaya was today involved in an accident as he was driving towards Zvishavane this afternoon,” he said.

“The driver of the other vehicle, a Central Intelligence Officer Norman Kujoka, whose car was stationary on the same road facing Hon Chibaya’s vehicle, just made a U-turn in front of Hon Chibaya and caused the crash,” said Tamborinyoka.

He said Chibaya sustained minor injuries and is recovering at home, adding that ‘it is scary that a CIO operative was the cause of the incident’.

Added Tamborinyoka:

“We are not taking it lightly”.

National police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi professed ignorance over the accident while his provincial counterpart for Midlands, Joel Goko was unreachable.

More details to follow…

Zwnews