South African giants, Orlando Pirates, have announced that club midfielder Ben Motshwari has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), making him the first Absa premiership player to be officially confirmed Covid-19 positive.

Pirates confirmed Motshwari’s condition on Sunday.

In a statement, the club said Motshwari was last week presented with flue-like symptoms and his results came back positive after having undergone tests.

“The player is asymptomatic and is currently in-home isolation for the next 14 days. He will need to test negative before he is cleared,” reads the statement.

“In accordance with relevant protocols, NHI has been notified of the case by the Club.The health and wellbeing of our players, officials, and the wider community remains our highest priority in this difficult time.

Motshwari has also been advised by his paymasters to notify the doctors of all the people he has been in contact with in a bid to facilitate the process of contact tracing.

Orlando Pirates currently have no Zimbabwean footballer in their ranks, albeit the fact that a remarkable number of soccer players from South Africa’s northern neighbor have found refuge in the arguably moneyed premiership.

State Media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews